Tribal Wisdom Maps Path will be at Makawao Union Church on Monday, November 26th. Nancy Rosenfeld Daly is a national speaker and author. She’ll present a workshop that will help you discover the path to your best self with an ancient Navajo wisdom map. $20-$30. 3:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Nancyrdaly.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Unleash Your Inner Wisdom