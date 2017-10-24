The fifth annual Touchdown For Tatas will take place at the Beach House Bar and Grill on Monday, Oct. 30. The event is a benefit for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Enjoy Monday Night Football in Kahana, and help raise funds for breast cancer awareness. There’ll be prizes at the end of each quarter and donations made for each touchdown. Free. 2:30pm. The Beach House Bar and Grill at Sands of Kahana, (4299 L. Honoapi`ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-5000; Beachhousekahana.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Touchdown For Tatas