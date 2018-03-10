The Martial Arts of Wellness on Maui 

The Martial Arts of Wellness (MAOW) will be traveling around Maui from Friday, Mar. 16 through Thursday, Mar. 22. Known as the “Injury Whisperer,” Kung Fu Master Sifu Matthew will discuss healing abilities and how to help your chronic ailments from turning into disease. Schedule: Mar. 16 at Wailea Healing Center, 2pm, $20; Mar. 17 at Maui Beach Hotel, 2pm, $20; Mar. 19 at Temple of Peace in Haiku, 7pm, $20; Mar. 20 at Wailea Healing Center, 7pm, $20; Mar. 21 at Wailea Healing Center, $65-75. 808-283-5365; Themartialartsofwellness.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Martial Arts of Wellness
