The Healing Properties of Medical Marijuana and Yoga at Wailea Healing Center

The Healing Properties of Medical Marijuana and Yoga will be at Wailea Healing Center on Saturday, August 4th. The class will be taught by Bre Wolfe, a certified life coach and a 500-hour Registered Yoga Teacher. Wolfe will talk about how to safely use breath, movement, and cannabis to release what is no longer serving you. The workshop will end with a Healing Crystal Bowl Sound Bath. Please note that medical marijuana will not be used in this presentation. Space is limited. RSVP online. Free. 2:00pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolfe.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Bre Wolfe