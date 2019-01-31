We made it to 2019 so it’s time for a collective pat on the back. A lot of us start the year with resolutions to keep up the mental, physical, and spiritual energy we need to thrive. No matter where we are in this journey there is a network of people on the island with the know-how, faculty, and strength to keep us going. Our annual Health and Wellness issue shines the light on those practitioners and practices helping us spring forward in the new year.

Taking a whole-body approach to healing and thriving is nothing new, but it defies the conventional “one problem equals one solution” look at checking the boxes in health care. These Maui professionals are all part of a long game perspective to well-being.

Dr. Eva L. Ross, Maui Healing Center

At Maui Healing Center in Kula, Dr. Eva Ross performs acupuncture, drug-free herbal therapies, metabolic and nutritional testing, and Chinese medicine in her family practice. Her assistance with orthopedic issues to manage acute and chronic pain is well regarded.

“I am a strong advocate of patient education in order to cultivate excellent and sustainable health,” says Ross. “In my 15 years of working with patients, I have learned that the key to holistic health is a fairly simple formula. A wholesome diet, regular movement, and fulfilling relationships – in a word, lifestyle. Our habits make or break our health. We normally don’t see the effects until the body moves from an anabolic state of youth to the catabolic state which begins after the age of 25. As adults living in the post-industrial era of the 21st century, we must make a concerted effort to revitalize the body in order to outpace the effects of cellular breakdown brought on by technology, a sedentary daily existence, and lack of vital nutrients in our food source.”

Ross’ knowledge of both Eastern and Western medicine ensures integrative care for her clients. She received her Bachelor’s of Science in Botany at Humboldt State University, then graduated with the highest honors from Emperor’s College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Santa Monica, with a Master’s Degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

“I use the art of pulse diagnosis, the cornerstone of Chinese medicine, to diagnose the function of the body at all levels; the function of the digestive system, immune system, cardiovascular system,” explains Ross. “That is the starting point for every visit. The treatment is tailored to optimizing the state of the body or as I refer to it: recalibrating the whole system. More often than not, I see patients who are depleted and running on empty but push through each day. Chinese medicine evolved through thousands of years to fight common ailments and disease but also optimize longevity. The emperors of China strived to live long, productive years with optimal vitality. Chinese medicine focused on this goal as well as the conditions that affected the less affluent members of Chinese society. This produced a medicine that can broadly treat all aspects of health comprehensively and holistically.”

Maui Healing Center is located in Kula at 4230 Lower Kula Rd.. For more information, call (808) 878-2059 or visit Mauihealingcenter.com

*

Jody Mountain, Lineage of Light

Jody Mountain has over 25 years of experience as a licensed massage therapist and practitioner of a multitude of healing modalities including ancient lomi lomi, therapeutic lomi lomi, and core and cellular healing. Mountain studied ancient lomi lomi with Kahu Abraham Kawa‘i Aua‘ia Maka‘i‘ole Uliama. Through her study and experience as a lomi lomi nui practitioner, she incorporates a modern form of ancient Hawaiian ho‘oponopono.

“My training and experience have brought me to the understanding that body, mind, spirit, emotions, memory, energy, hopes, and dreams all are circulating as one system, in an intimate relationship with each other,” says Mountain. “We cannot affect one aspect without affecting all the others. At the core of this deeply interconnected whole, is the mystery that animates all of life – the grass, trees, stars, and oceans. This consciousness is always communicating, responding perfectly to the conditions it is given, in order to maintain balance, health, and well-being. Our job in holistic health is to open pathways of listening and responding to the mystery of wholeness that exists in every cell.”

Lineage of Light is based on Maui’s North Shore. Mountain offers a variety of lomi lomi offerings including private sessions, workshops, retreats, and trainings.

Mountain says “the people who seem to benefit most from private sessions of ancient lomi lomi are those on a spiritual path. Some may be in search of healing, clarity, restoration, or integration. Many I work with are in the midst of a life transition… The sessions are designed to allow the person to feel more of who they are on all levels. They can inspire a sense of clarity, release, inspiration, wonder, possibility, resolution of the past and wholeness of being.”

In addition to lomi lomi, Mountain also offers a variety of massage to her clients: Polynesian backwalking, myofascial release, deep tissue, Thai massage, craniosacral, sports massage, and neuromuscular therapies. For more information about Lineage of Light, visit Lineageoflight.com

*

Jessica Quinn, Be Nutritious

Ayurvedic science follows the 5000-year-old traditions originating in India designed to balance the body through diet and lifestyle according to your dosha. Quinn has been on the forefront of ayurveda on Maui with her business Be Nutritious.

“First, we must become aware that the elements in nature like air, fire, earth, water, and ether, exist within our bodies in unique individual proportions,” says Quinn. “This is why we all look and act so differently at times. Secondly, we must learn how to balance these elements within our bodies in perfect harmony with nature. By doing this, we will achieve vibrant health.”

Quinn has an Ayurvedic Kitchen Studies certification from Samata Retreat Center in India, an Ayurvedic Health Counselor certification from California College of Ayurveda, and an Ayurveda Correspondence Program certification from The Ayurvedic Institute. Her services include ayurvedic nutritional consultations, seasonal cleanse programs, Shirodhara (an ancient Ayurvedic procedure of pouring liquids like warm sesame oil in a gentle stream onto the forehead to alleviate disorders affecting the nervous system, head, and sense organs, many of which are psychosomatic), ayurvedic workshops, cooking classes, and catering and chef services. She also offers custom spice and herbal tea blends.

“I wholeheartedly believe that when making a shift in lifestyle towards a more balanced and empowered state of being, working with a practitioner you fully trust and feel safe and supported by is of utmost importance for healing and growth to occur. We also must understand that good health is related almost directly and proportionally to proper lifestyle and state of mind. Hence, what we eat and breathe, how we move and speak, and what we feel and think must be observed and understood. Once we can determine the imbalances, ayurveda teaches us how to keep the body in a state of health and free from disease, all the while moving on a path to enlightenment.”

For more information about Ayurvedic Nutrition with Jessica Quinn, visit her website at Jessicaquinnayurveda.com.

*

Dr. Emeke Okwuje, RevitalizeMaui

RevitalizeMaui opened just two years ago and has quickly established itself as a cutting-edge medical day spa with Dr. Emeke Okwuje at the helm. A graduate from the University of Pritzker School of Medicine in 1997, Okwuje completed three years of post-graduate surgical training and a four-year residency in anesthesia. He specialized in pain procedure and regional nerve blocks, and conducted clinical research in plastic and reconstructive surgery focusing on wound healing and skin regeneration.

“We focus on listening to our patients first, and combine this with diagnostic testing to see the full picture before designing any treatment plan,” says Okwuje. “All of our treatments are custom-tailored to ensure that the entire experience is highly personalized. After advanced testing and analysis, we design treatment plans for our patients that include lifestyle and diet changes, hormone replacement, supplementation, and nutrient therapies to treat deficiencies, imbalances, and their symptoms, as well as address other factors affecting the patient’s longevity.”

RevitalizeMaui offers a wide range of services that lead towards improving health, including a series of detox and energy-boosting IV-vitamin treatments, injectable neuro-modulators, dermal fillers, medical aesthetics, PRP therapies, and hormone replacement (male and female) protocols to improve energy, vitality, youth, and more.

“Know that changing your lifestyle is a process, which may present opportunities to conquer unique challenges,” says Okwuje. “Set clear goals in all areas of your life and find knowledgeable practitioners to assist and guide you. No matter what your lifestyle goals may be, certain elements are a must to achieve optimal health, longevity, and happiness: sufficient sleep, proper nutrients, strong social support, and exercise.”

RevitalizeMaui is located in Kihei at 300 Ohukai Rd., B321 For more information, call (808) 419-7445 or visit RevitalizeMaui.com

*

Dr. Nat Erlich, Ola Ha Holistic Health Clinic

Dr. Nathan Erlich started practicing naturopathic medicine on Maui in 1988. He founded the Ola Ha Holistic Health Clinic on Maui a year later and began his emphasis on regenerative medicine.

“The focus of my practice is in natural physical medicine concentrating in regenerative medicine,” says Erlich. “Naturopathic physicians are trained in natural healing modalities with an emphasis on nutrition and lifestyle. In general I believe that the majority of the food we Americans eat should not even be consumed by humans. As a result our bodies try to find a way in which to reestablish an altered homeostasis that results from foods that are exceedingly high in sugar, salt, and fats.”

Erlich graduated from the National College of Naturopathic Medicine in Portland, Oregon where he obtained his Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Psychobiology from Albright College, and a myriad of work experience. Dr. Nat provides his clients with a host of naturopathic services and modalities: prolotherapy, autologous adipose cell therapy, bone marrow aspirate concentrate, platelet rich plasma therapy, perineural injection therapy, nerve hydrodissection, and MSK ultrasound.

“We naturopathic physicians believe that the body heals itself and our role in this as physicians is to identify the obstacles to this process and work with the body to either remove those obstacles or stimulate the body to heal itself more effectively,” says Erlich. “As the focus of my practice is mostly in regenerative medicine and orthopedic, musculoskeletal issues, I harness the power of regenerative biologic agents such as platelets and use injection techniques coupled with real-time ultrasound imaging to assist the body in overcoming injuries and degenerative problems. It is a way of using modern technology to maximize and focus the healing power of nature.”

Ola Ha Holistic Health Clinic is located at 225 Elilani Street in Makawao. For more information, call (808) 572-1388 or visit Drnat.com.

*

Carter Evans of Rolf Method Maui

The process of Rolfing is part massage and part breaking down chronic patterns in the muscle that do not serve you. Carter Evans takes his practice to the next level at Rolf Method Maui, where clients experience “structural integration” to balance body with gravity.

“The technique itself involves a cycle of deep manual intervention in the elastic soft tissue structure of the body also known as myofascia. It deals with the physical, but in practice considerations of the physical are inseparable from the psychological,” explains Evans. “Structural integration is powerful; the resultant changes are far-reaching because we do not aim for change alone, we wish to induce change towards balance. It is a matter of intuition, experience, knowledge, and study.”

Rolf Method Maui is a private practice situated in the heart of Lahaina Town. Evans’ professional education began during his studies at the University of Montana, and continued with massage therapy instruction at the Maui School of Therapeutic Massage in Makawao. Due to his own injuries, and his desire to learn more about alternative bodywork techniques, Carter continued his training by learning and practicing Rolfing at the Guild For Structural Integration.

“If one does not address the “Whole” – physical, psychological, spiritual aspects of oneself – when dealing with acute or chronic imbalance of symptoms, one cannot truly cure the problems and issues,” says Evans. “The best advice I can give someone is to listen to their intuition and to trust the inner wisdom we come into this body with, regarding all aspects of life. To take both science and holistic insights and meet them in them in the middle.”

It may look like a sports massage technique at first, but it’s more than that. A Rolfing practitioner will look at how a client’s body has compensated to “chronic patterning.” Sessions with a Rolfing practitioner include identifying unique physical compositions, and then stacking a set of visits based on structural integration techniques. Rolf Method Maui is located in Lahaina at 505 Front St., Suite 203. For more information, call (808) 201-1979 or visit Rolfmethodmaui.com

*

Sara and Alan Schroepfer, 808 Wellness Center

The 808 Wellness Center is a unique South Maui clinic offering acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine, massage, craniosacral, shamanic healing, reiki, light therapy, astrology, life coaching, intuitive readings, medium readings, Akashic Record readings, private yoga and meditation sessions. Sara and Alan Schroepfer are the founders and together they offer a variety of wellness services to fit all client needs.

“A huge reason for creating 808 Wellness for my husband and I was to offer a refuge and holistic shelter stemming from what we learned on our own healing journeys,” says Sara. “We have traveled the world learning different healing traditions and studied at the feet of countless masters and our focus is to create a health and wellness destination for seekers so that they can find multiple answers and modalities under one roof. We have found on the healing journey that often your intuition guides you to what resonates with you, which plays a large role in your healing process. For those ready for a lifestyle change, I recommend listening to that little voice within and where it is guiding you to go. If you would like some guidance, we offer a complimentary wellness consultations with myself or Alan to listen to where you are at and your questions and make personal recommendations for you based off of what you shared and what we think would be a good fit for you.”

Sara is a practitioner of healing arts, a Certified Shamanic Practitioner, Certified Reiki Master Teacher, massage therapist and Bodyworker. A graduate of University of Minnesota, she volunteers at Tibetan monasteries and medical camps, and has studied in a variety of ashrams and Buddhist Meditation Centers, with Peruvian shamans, and public teachings with the Dalai Lama. Sara promotes both personal and planetary transformation for her clients.

Alan is a practitioner in massage, energy and bodywork, craniosacral therapy, acupuncture and chinese medicine. Alan graduated from the Maui Academy of Healing Arts School of Massage, and has a Master’s Degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine from the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. By integrating acupuncture, massage, counseling, and Chinese herbs, Alan creates customized plans to bring his clients back to a state of optimum health.

“Start small, think big!” says Sara. “Change can be challenging. If we set the bar too high too fast, it may lead to a downward spiral if we don’t see immediate results. Holistic care is not a quick fix, although it can be at times! Typically, there is a time commitment and a mental one to make in order to see overall progress if someone has a serious condition. I can’t tell you how many times I have heard, “I wish I had found you guys sooner!” So many people rely solely on allopathic care and only come to us when they are desperate. They then realize if they had been doing preventative care before their injury or crisis, than they would not be in such a state.”

808 Wellness Center is located at 2439 Kihei Rd., Suite #206-A. For more information, call (808) 875-4325 or visit 808wellness.com

*

Claudie Imperato, Body Therapeutics

Body Therapeutics is a massage therapy clinic serving the North Shore from Pa‘ia, founded by Claudie Imperato, who has been in the industry since 1991. She has cultivated her team of 12 highly experienced therapists so clients get the best possible custom experience.

“Because we have a large team we have a lot of varied experiences and philosophies,” says Imperato. “Our primary philosophy is to help people maintain or exceed whatever physical and mental goals they may have. Over time, strain and injury can defeat our goals of health, strength, and wellness. This can deeply affect mental wellbeing. Through custom bodywork, we strive to help people stay healthy and injury-free, but most importantly learn to optimize their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Body Therapeutics has a wide variety of therapies offered: backwalk, sports massage, deep tissue, trigger point, neuromuscular massage, lomi lomi, reiki, polarity, gus-sha Zen shiatsu, four-handed massage, foot scrubs, hot oil hair treatments, Taiwanese style foot reflexology, Swedish massage, ashiatsu, structural integration, and hot stone.

“My personal advice to an individual wanting to change their lifestyle toward a more holistic approach would be to lay the groundwork before making any physical changes,” Imperato says. “I believe it’s vital to know why you’re wanting to change. It’s easy to figure out how. Spend a week or two with a clear start date in mind and invite in some soul-searching questions, goals, and reasons. Be gentle and loving with yourself. Change is hard until one day it isn’t! Also, I feel it’s vital to get into the habit of moving one step closer to your goals and vision each and every day. Some days it’s a huge leap and other days it’s making your bed and being kind to another. Sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly. Keep working for it!”

For more information on Body Therapeutics go to 71 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia. or Bodytherapeuticsmaui.com.

*

Mary Allana Holmes, Cosmic Channels

Soul readings, guided reiki, land and home clearings, and collaboration are the realm of services you will find at Cosmic Channels with Mary Allana Holmes. Her experience stems from her certificates in Reiki Levels I and II, Entity Removal, and Healing Touch Level 1. Holmes found she possesses a longstanding sensitivity to energy consciousness that has turned into a strong ability to connect with and communicate with higher levels of intelligence.

“My spirit has integrated at a high level of universal intelligence which translates into my sessions with clients,” says Holmes. “The information offered is of the best intention and greatest ease for integration into a client’s life. I think whole-istic health means to integrate all the different elements of oneself in balance and for vitality, growth, and radiant engagement with joy. It’s really all about consciousness. My sessions are held with compassion, acceptance, and a willingness to work with an individual exactly where they’re at, because every person presents a face of the divine, and we are our own best healers.”

For more information on these sessions go to CosmicChannels.com.

Article by Alex Mitchell and Jen Russo