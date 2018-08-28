There’s a Tech Neck Yoga Class at Afterglow Yoga in Kihei on Sunday, September 2nd. Here’s an amazing yoga opportunity for those of us that spend way too much time behind a computer screen. Students will learn yoga techniques for tech neck and releasing tension so you can breathe and live more comfortably. Enroll early to guarantee your spot and receive a free tool kit. $40. 11:00am. Afterglow Yoga, (381 Huku Li‘i Pl, Kihei ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Robert Bejil
