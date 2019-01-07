There’s a Tao Wellness Evening at Shen Qi Jing Wellness on Thursday, January 10th. Master Malia Davidson is a certified master teacher of the Tao Academy, and she’ll be leading the training. Attendees will learn practical techniques and wisdom of Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha. Find out how to remove stress, fear, anger, worry, and anxiety. Go online for more info. 8:00am. Shen Qi Jing Wellness, (111 Kane St., Kahului); 808-205-6637; Satorifamilywellnesscenter.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Shen Qi Jing Wellness
