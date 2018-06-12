Support Summertime Blues: June Blood Drives with Blood Bank of Hawaii from Monday, June 18th until Friday, June 22nd. To encourage life-saving blood donations, all donors will be entered into a prize drawing to win gifts like $100 Foodland gift cards and a grand prize three-night neighbor island getaway that includes airfare and a $250 gift card. Schedule: June 18, 8:15am-2pm; June 19, 7am-1:30pm; June 20, 7:45am-3pm; June 21, 9:30am-5pm; and June 22 7:30am-1:45pm. For general requirements, locations and to make an appointment call or go online. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/ Mike Bartoszek
