Shanti Sacred Sound Bath at Lumeria 

The Shanti Sacred Sound Bath will happen at Lumeria on Wednesday, June 27th. Christina and Paul will create a transcendent sound journey with metal Tibetan singing bowls and yogic vibes. While lying comfortably in savasana (corpse pose), guests will be guided into a harmonious sleep-like state with music, chakra meditation and aromatherapy. Please bring a blanket, eye pillow and and any other cozy items you may desire to aid in relaxation. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. 7:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Shantiyogasound.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Shanti Sound Healing + Yoga