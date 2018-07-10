There’s a ShaktiRize Blacklight Charity Yoga Event at Afterglow Yoga in Kihei on Saturday, July 14th. This is an all-women’s flow class designed to bring a booty shakin’ and bass bumping to female yoga lovers. Please dress in blacklight sensitive clothing (whites, lights, and fluorescents). All paints will be provided and 100 percent of proceeds will go to Maui United Way. Space is limited. Call or go online to reserve your spot. $10. 7-9pm. Afterglow Yoga, (381 Huku Lii Pl, Kihei); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Afterglow Yoga Maui