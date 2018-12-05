Maui Time

Check out the PRP Happy Hour and Demo at Revitalize Maui on Wednesday, December 12th. Alongside Dr. Emeka Okwuje, MD, attendees will learn how PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) treatments can help make a dramatic difference with hair loss, aging skin, inflammation, tissue healing, and more. There’ll also be a champagne reception, special pricing on treatments, and a prize drawing. Space is limited, make reservations ASAP by phone. Free. 5:30pm. RevitalizeMaui Center for Longevity Medicine and Aesthetics, (300 Ohukai Rd., B321, Kihei); 808-419-7445; Revitalizemaui.com

