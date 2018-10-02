Paddle for Life at Canoe Beach

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Paddle for Life will happen at Canoe (Hanaka‘o‘o) Beach on Saturday, October 6th and Sunday, October 7th. The 10th annual event will commence with a outrigger canoe journey across the ocean with over 200 cancer survivors and supporters. Six person teams will travel across the ‘Au’au channel from Lahaina to Lana’i (34-miles roundtrip) to raise funds for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Go online for more information. 6:00am. Hanaka‘o‘o (Canoe) Beach, (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Paddle For Life
