Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Aloha Kalikimaka Benefit at Yokouchi Family Estates

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Aloha Kalikimaka Benefit will be at the Yokouchi Family Estate on Saturday, Nov. 18. There’ll be live entertainment, festive holiday auction shopping, delicious food, fine wine and cocktails. Attend and donate for an opportunity to support Maui Nui’s cancer patient programs. Register as a guest online. Cost TBA. 5pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 W. Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/ Pacific Cancer Foundation
