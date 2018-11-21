‘Open Your Heart in Paradise’ Retreat at Napili Kai Beach Resort

The Open Your Heart in Paradise Retreat will be at Napili Kai Beach Resort from Wednesday, November 28th until Monday, December 3rd. Join Ram Dass and Krishna Das for an amazing retreat at a gorgeous West Maui venue. This year will also feature the founders of the Insight Meditation Society: Jack Kornfield, Sharon Salzberg, and Joseph Goldstein. For more information, go online. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-6271; ramdass.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Krishna Das
