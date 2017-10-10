October Blood Drives: Vampire Season with Blood Bank of Hawaii

It’s Vampire Season with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The October blood drive runs from Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 20. They’re asking for help from the community to quench the needs of Hawaii’s patients. Donate blood at a variety of locations on Maui: Oct. 16 at UHMC Pilina Building from 8am-2:45pm; Oct. 17 at King Kekaulike High School from 8:15am-2pm; Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 at Cameron Center from 10am-5pm and Oct. 20 at Cameron Center from 7am-1:30pm. Free. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

Photo: Flickr/ Mate Marschalko