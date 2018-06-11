There’s a Noni Workshop at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, June 16th. The workshop will be taught by Hawaiian cultural practitioner, Ko‘ikuokalani Lum. Noni is a Polynesian-introduced canoe plant, known as a kinolau (many bodies) of the Hawaiian god, Ku. Learn more about the historical relevance and medicinal properties of this magical fruit. This event is sponsored by the Hawaiian Tourism Authority. $25 for garden members and $50 for non-members. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Maui Nui Botanical Gardens
