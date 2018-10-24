National Take-Back Initiative at Maui Police Department

The National Take-Back Initiative will happen at Maui Police Department on Saturday, October 27th. In partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Department of the Attorney General and Department of Public Safety Narcotics Enforcement Division are presenting the DEA’s 16th Annual Take-Back Initiative. The event is free and anonymous – no questions will be asked. They’ll be collecting a variety of drugs and paraphernalia including tablets, capsules, liquids, and other forms of medication. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. Go online for more info. 10:00am. Maui Police Department, (55 Mahalani St., Wailuku); Dea.gov; Ag.hawaii.gov

photo courtesy of Flickr/Cindy Shebley