Mother’s Day 2018: Our guide to what Mommy wants

What do moms really want? For our annual Mother’s Day issue this year, we ask our island’s wellness experts what’s really important when it comes to health and well-being. Consider it your handbook to Mother’s day treatments at spas and salons on Maui. Your mother deserves the best, and we’re here to help.

ADIEL SNEARY-CLINE

Owner, Master Stylist and Salon Educator, Salon 253

All the moms I know want the same thing, but not all of them will admit it out loud. So I will tell you on their behalf that at the end of their Mother’s Day, after the wonderful breakfast in bed or brunch or beach, here’s what they want: Dad to watch the kids so Mom can have the afternoon off for a Happy Hour with their friends. And to prepare for that, I suggest a shampoo with a scalp massage, followed by a relaxing deep hair conditioning mask (including cappuccino and the latest gossip magazines, of course), completed with a stunning blow-out. That’s the perfect way to prepare for their Happy Hour with friends, and the perfect way to end a beautiful Mother’s Day.

–

VALERIE GOBEL

Health and Beauty Aids Supervisor, Hawaiian Moons Natural Foods

I try to walk the walk of wellness by eating nutritious healthy foods, taking vitamins and supplements, exercising regularly and keeping a positive attitude and partaking in activities that I enjoy. My favorite supplement, that I firmly believes helps keep me healthy, is probiotics. I’m currently using a Garden of Life brand probiotic. Hawaiian Moons features groceries, a salad bar, and a hot food bar. Our full service juice bar, deli, and café provides made-to-order sandwiches, burgers and paninis, smoothies, juices, acai and pitaya bowls, coffee, espresso, cold brew and much more. We have numerous vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free choices. We strive to use as many organic and local products as possible. In our wellness department we have vitamins, supplements, herbal remedies and health and beauty aids. Organic, fresh and local products are all important to us. We use them in our food preparation and sell them, too. Eating healthy, high quality products help us look and feel our best. I don’t mean to sound like a commercial. I feel that it’s very true.

–

EMILY GRACE

Rock Flower Beauty (Formerly Emily Grace Esthetics)

My private day spa is a beautiful tranquil space. I am located deep in Haiku so you can hear the lovely sounds of birds chirping and the wind creating movement in the trees. My philosophy towards self-care is quite simple: just do it. It is extremely important to take care of oneself. Self-love, I call it. Whether it’s investing in facials, massages, taking the right supplements or drinking an adequate amount of water, we must take care of ourselves and our skin to be able to give the best version of ourselves to others. For Mother’s Day I recommend my new facial treatment “The Mermaid Facial,” which is an hour-and-a-half luxurious facial including the most amazing marine sea collagen masque scented with organic pomegranate. It’s so relaxing, smells delicious and includes a scalp and foot massage.

–

KIMBERLY PECANA and KELSIE PARK

Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm

There are so many reasons to visit the farm! We have a Mother’s Day gift set in the gift shop that consists of our lavender spritzer, lavender body butter, mini sachet and mini Filthy Farmgirl soap for $40. We have daily guided walking tours, cart tours, a gift shop with all of our lavender products and a treasure hunt for families and kids at no cost. The admission price is $3 per person with discounts for locals, senior and military at $2 per person. If each person brings a canned good to donate to Maui Food Bank, admission is free. Check our webpage for other specials and events. We also have a daily special: bring in your own mug and you will receive your first cup of hot lavender tea or coffee for free.

–

PAT MAKOZAK

Senior Spa Director, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

The Spa and The Salon at Four Seasons are committed to wellness in every meaning of the word. Everything that we do is customized to the individual guest. It takes a very special team to pull this off, and I believe what sets our spa apart from others are the number of skills each therapist-stylist has in their toolbox and how intuitively they use them. This Mother’s Day is perfect for treating mom to a day of caring attention. An ultimate facial, lomi pohaku (hot stone) massage or a mani-pedi and a shampoo blow-dry are all wonderful ways to remind your mother how much you love and appreciate her! We’re celebrating mom this year by a offering 20 percent kama‘aina discount off any spa or salon treatment from May 11-13. Hawai‘i ID is required and restrictions apply.

–

MEGAN NOLAN

Personal Trainer, Yoga Instructor and Owner of Vitality Wellness

“You can’t pour from an empty cup” is advice that I tell myself and my clients often! In order for us to take care of our work and family–plus do all the things we enjoy–we must feel our best. And in order to feel our best we must take care of ourselves on all levels: mental, physical, emotional and spiritual. For this weekend do whatever makes you feel pampered, relaxed and peaceful! Tune out from your phone and tune into yourself with a massage, a walk in the woods with your family, a nap, or whatever you feel called to do. Most importantly: enjoy every minute of it because you deserve it! By taking care of yourself you are better prepared to take care of your family!

–

LACEY MATSUMOTO

Spa Director, Kamaha‘o – Marilyn Monroe Spa, Hyatt Regency Maui

Every mother deserves the royal treatment, our Ali‘i Indulgence is our most luxurious and relaxing treatment. Created with mineral-rich organic clay and Hawaiian coffee fruit extract to cleanse and detoxify while the benefits of the natural elements nourish the skin and soothe away tension. Combined with our Hawaiian Refresher Facial it renews and softens the skin. Enjoy a tangy passion fruit facial cleanse followed by your choice of either a taro honey mask, which conditions and moisturizes, or a volcanic clay mask, to detoxify while calming and soothing the skin. Marilyn Monroe skincare products are rooted in aromatherapy, plant therapy and seed oils.

–

JEANA IWALANI NALUAI

Owner, Ho‘omana Spa Maui

We believe that all aspects of one’s being is intricately connected as well and connection to spirit and the earth. We use healing chants and prayers used for generations and call upon healing plants, or la‘au lapa‘au, to offer their healing properties to the guests in herbal products, teas and elixirs. All products are made at Ho‘omana and many ingredients are grown here in our native gardens. For Mother’s Day we are offering a massage facial combo. We have herbal body butters in a base of coconut, kukui nut, cocoa butter and beeswax scented with passionfruit and frankincense essential oils. Our facial mask with awa alae (Hawaiian red clay) relaxes the facial nerves and muscles releasing tension while iron rich clay detoxifies the face.

–

LATASHA BALDWIN

Owner, Designer and Motivational Speaker, Little Details

As a business owner, I try to live each day with true purpose. Every morning I carve out quiet time. Spending this time daily reminds me that throughout the day, “live in the moment.” However, not everyone can dedicate extended time for himself or herself. Mothers and women in general juggle many tasks and responsibilities. It is important that women find inexpensive self-care techniques to keep them recharged. Create and keep a relaxation kit inside your car that allows you to steal time for self-care. Your kit can contain inexpensive items such as your favorite water, granola or energy bar, book, favorite music or journal. It never hurts to also add a lavender, peppermint or jasmine air freshener. It creates those initial moments when you enter your car, take a deep breath and exhale–a short recharge.

–

CLAUDIA IMPERATO

Owner, Body Therapeutics Maui

As very close to 50 I’m looking back on my wellness journey and what has changed and what has stayed consistent. My philosophy has been consistency and compassion for myself. Ultimately being content and having an inner smile and full heart is the goal. I realize life has different seasons and different levels of fitness and health. Sometimes the focus is on strength, fitness and the commitment to healthy food. Other times in our lives the focus is more on sleep, family and friends, work and other health-related matters. I try to stay strong so I have a good quality of life. Trying to keep up with my daughter has kept me consistently reaching towards health and wellness. When life happens and I get swayed off my path I have compassion for myself and do the best I can. I know life will change again and the beach, yoga, Barre and Crossfit will always be there.

–

VICTORIA SIKIRDJI

Owner, Goddess Rising Perfumes

After being in the natural health field for many years and knowing the importance of good health, using products that are made with natural and organic ingredients is vital. Everything we apply to our skin goes into our bloodstream transdermally and does have an effect on our health and well-being. My product, Luscious Goddess Moisturizing Skin Oil is $23 for 4oz. It deeply hydrates, regenerates and moisturizes. It’s “food for the skin!” Out of the 11 ingredients used, seven are edible and it’s great for face, hands and body after sun exposure, as a night oil for face and around eyes prior to going to bed and to use after a shower. You can also find it at the Dragon’s Den in Makawao.

–

EMEKA OKWUJE, MD

Medical Director of RevitalizeMaui Center for Longevity Medicine and Aesthetics

I believe that we all deserve to feel and look our best and we can all take steps every day to improve our health and well-being. At RevitalizeMaui, we are advocates for your entire body’s health, and provide our patients and community with the knowledge, treatments and services to feel and look their best. Many times when you visit a traditional spa or medi-spa, you may receive aesthetic treatments that help to improve the way that you look on the outside, without addressing any of the internal factors that contribute to aging or your appearance. While we are a Maui’s premiere medical esthetic services provider, we are also a medical facility that specializes in functional, preventive and anti-aging medicine to help you replenish your health and vitality.

–

CHRISTIANNA CLAGHORN

Spa Director, Willow Stream Spa Fairmont Kea Lani

We have a few experiences that will really make mom say “Wow”! The Hawaiian Pa‘akai combines the use of healing sea salts with hydrotherapy, and chromatherapy with our state-of-the-art vichy shower. Our customizable HydraFacial is another results-oriented experience which offers a resurfacing treatment for your skin, providing cleansing, exfoliation, extractions and hydration, including the Vortex-Fusion of antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid. This advanced medical-grade hydradermabrasion technology achieves instant hydration and lasting results, with no discomfort or downtime. My mantra is to stay focused on my connection to nature and use its energy to maintain a grounded and balanced way of life. I value taking time each day to care for myself from the inside out through nutrition and skincare. This practice is so important in sustaining both physical and mental well-being.