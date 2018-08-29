There’s a Maui Ki-Aikido Fundraiser at Flatbread Company in Pa‘ia on Tuesday, September 4th. Join the instructors and students of Maui Ki-Aikido for an evening of pizza and good company all while raising money for their programs. During the evening, guests can bid on silent auction items, and a portion of the nightly pizza sales will go directly to Maui Ki-Aikido. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Mauiaikido.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Aikido
Comments