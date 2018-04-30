You can attend Maori Healing Workshops at Ho‘omana Spa from Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 13. The workshops will be taught by a husband-wife team from Aotearoa in New Zealand–Audie and Caroline Beazley. An introduction evening will take place on Friday, May 4 and there’ll be two workshops offered: Fundamentals (May 5-6) and Integrative Healing (May 12-13). The duo will also offer private sessions. Ho‘omana Spa Maui, (1550 Pi‘iholo Rd., Makawao); 808-573-8256; Intuitiveart.co.nz

Photo: Sean M. Hower