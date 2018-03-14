Little Protein Wonders Nutrition Workshop at Pacific Cancer Foundation in Wailuku

The Little Protein Wonders Nutrition Workshop will happen at the Pacific Cancer Foundation on Tuesday, Mar. 20. Led by registered nutritionist Sally Pechstein, the workshop will focus on the benefits of plant proteins in your diet. Attendees will learn about recommended quantities and why these protein wonders are so beneficial in a healthy and restorative diet. Tastings and a light lunch will be provided. Register online. Free. 11:30am. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org/little-protein-wonders-registration

Photo courtesy Facebook/ Pacific Cancer Foundation