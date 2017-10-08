The second annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts will take place at Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Saturday, Oct. 14. It’s a fundraising walk for breast cancer done in collaboration with Maui Memorial Medical Center. All ages are welcome, and the event will feature live entertainment, keiki activities, a special visit from Hello Kitty and more. All walkers will receive an official event t-shirt, and will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. $10 for keiki 12 years and under, $35 for adults. 8am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Mauihospitalfoundation.org

Photo: K B/Flickr