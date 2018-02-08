The Joy of The Infinite Retreat with Jai Dev Singh and Simrit Kaur at Makawao Union Church runs from Wednesday, Feb. 14 to Saturday, Feb. 17. Enjoy live music with Jai Dev Singh, Simrit Kaur, Salif Bamakora, Shannon Lee Hayden and more. Or experience yogic exercises, ancient Ayurvedic teachings, mantra, meditation and breath work. Go online for more information and a detailed schedule of events. $40-130. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Jaidevsingh.com/maui-2018
Photo courtesy Facebook/Jai Devi Singh
