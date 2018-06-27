Illuminated Body Workshop at Mangala Yoga Studio in Makawao

The Illuminated Body Workshop will be at the Mangala Yoga Studio in Makawao on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st. Colleen Lindstrom and Katherine Lee will present a two-day interactive workshop. Attendees will learn how to awaken untapped potential, discover innate energy supplies, end burnout, lower anxiety and more. Go online for more information and to register. 11:30am-5:30pm (both days). Mangala Yoga Studio, (1170 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-359-2252; yoursacredanatomy.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Mangala Yoga Maui
