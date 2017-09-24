HopeFest Maui Gala at Four Seasons Maui Resort in Wailea

The annual HopeFest Maui Gala will take place at the Four Seasons Maui Resort on Saturday, Sept. 30. HopeFest is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s Clarence T. Ching Hope Lodge Hawaii, a center that provides space and resources for Hawaii cancer patients and their families. This year’s theme is “Maui By Moonlight” and will feature an Ocean Vodka cocktail reception, a gourmet buffet with MauiWine pairings, live and silent auctions. The MC and auctioneer will be Tony Takitani and Napua Grieg will headline the entertainment. $195. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-244-5554; Hopefestmaui.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ HopeFest Maui