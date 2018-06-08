There’s a Hemplicious Potluck Event at Maui Tropical Plantation on Thursday, June 14th. The Maui Hemp Institute invites everyone who loves community, hemp and culinary culture to attend. There’ll be a hemplicious potluck, speakers and lots of information about hemp on Maui. For more information, please go online. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauihempinstitute.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Hemp Institute of Research and Innovation