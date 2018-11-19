There’s a Full Moon Sound Bath at Maui Yoga Shala on Friday, November 23rd. Hosted by Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing, here’s your chance to bathe under the November 23rd, 2018 full moon in Gemini. There’ll be a guided chakra meditation, aromatherapy, and individual attention provided. Delight in many vibrations from Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz singing bowls, pyramids, elemental chimes, and gongs. $25/Adv. $30/Door. Doors open at 6:45pm. 7:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Pa‘ia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Silver Blue
