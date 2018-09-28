Fuel Up & Do Good at Ohana Fuels Stations from Monday, October 1st until Monday, December 31st. The Arc of Maui County (ARC) has been selected as the beneficiary of the 2018 Ohana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” program. Until the end of the year, the public can support ARC programs by fueling up your gas tanks at Ohana Fuels stations. A portion of proceeds from every gallon of gas sold will go directly to ARC, an organization that supports persons with developmental disabilities on Maui. Ohana Fuel Stations. Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

photo courtesy of Imua Family Services