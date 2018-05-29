Floating Sound Bath at UpLift Maui Wellness Studio

A Floating Sound Bath will be at UpLift Maui Wellness Studio on Tuesday, June 5th. Here’s a chance to align your chakras, clear negativity and ground yourself with a transcendental evening. Guests will relax to live Tibetan singing, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong while being cocooned inside a yoga hammock. 16+. Reservations are required. $55 for general admission and $40 for kama‘aina or $30 no hammock. 6:45pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St.); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Shanti Sound Healing
