Find Your Maui Fitness! Your Guide to Gyms on Maui

There is no right or wrong time to jump into getting fit. Fitness is never one-size-fits-all, and one’s journey to their best body is a personal one. That is why we have compiled the most comprehensive list of gyms available to you on Maui. It is just one facet of the workout world: CrossFit boxes, yoga, spin, and pilates studios will be covered in the next installment. The gym is a one-stop shop to fitness culture, whether you want to lift weights, step on a cardio machine, take a class, or meet a physical trainer.

It’s never too late to up your fitness game, and here on the Valley Isle we have many options. With year long water sports activities, hiking, and yoga classes to explore, there’s never a lack of ways to get fit. But, sometimes a steady and weekly workout schedule is what we really need to change our lives for the best.

Joining a gym has many benefits. Joining a gym and actually going to the gym has even more benefits! A consistent gym schedule doesn’t just help you lose weight and get toned, it also helps to increase physical and mental strength, and help control daily-life anxiety levels. Becoming a member of a gym is also a great way to meet new people in a healthy and motivating environment.

Learn more about what each gym on Maui has to offer in group classes, personal training services, bodybuilding, and more. We even talked to some of the fitness professionals behind these gyms. We’re pretty lucky to have such a huge variety of locations and each one is special in its own way. Find out which gym has the amenities and services that will help motivate you on your personal fitness journey.

UPCOUNTRY

Anytime Fitness- Pukalani

24 Kiopaa Street, Pukalani 96768, 808-633-6463, Anytimefitness.com

The first Anytime Fitness in Hawaii was opened in Pukalani by Sean and Katie Higuchi in 2013. Higuchi grew up on Maui but left for Seattle to get his degree, a BS in Exercise Science. It was a dream of his to be able to move back to Maui and open a community fitness business. His wife Katie teaches pilates at the gym and is also a dance teacher at Maui Academy of Performing Arts. They felt Anytime Fitness was the perfect gym to open because the company’s values aligned with his idea of the aloha spirit.

“We truly believe that fitness is for everyone, but everyone can use some help from a caring coach,” says Sean. “It’s our goal to coach, care, and connect with all of our members. Our membership is a true cross section of our community with aunties and uncles working out next to high school students. Everyone feels welcome. We use fitness as a means to give back to our community by providing a great location for people to workout, supporting local youth activities and schools, and giving to local charities like Women Helping Women Maui, Maui Friends of the Library, Maui Humane Society, and many more.”

“The first thing you’ll notice when you walk in is the comfortable environment. We have friendly members who you probably already know as your neighbors or friends. We pride ourselves in cultivating a respectful environment where all ages and fitness levels share a space. We have caring staff who have been picked for their passion of helping others and not their drive for sales. We have a clean and homey feel to our gym where young and old help each other, and beginners and experts laugh and say hi to each other. We also are one of the most safe and convenient options with full reciprocity to multiple locations and 24/7 access.”

Higuchi says they always emphasize quality over quantity, and extend a generosity of spirit to all of their members. They have lots of membership options including taking some health insurance plans. Anytime Fitness locations are independently owned but members are welcome at any location. Other locations on Maui are in Wailuku and a Lahaina location that will be opening soon.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Locker Rooms, 24 Hour Access, Free WiFi

CENTRAL MAUI

Planet Fitness – Kahului

32 Ho’okele St., Building 8, Kahului, 96732, 808-215-7468, Planetfitness.com

Planet Fitness aims to create a new kind of workout environment with their non-intimidating, low-pressure workout environment. They focus on attracting people who do not work out regularly into the gym with a low cost model that is free of group exercise, heavy weights, and childcare. Instead they offer high quality equipment cardio, circuit training, light free weights, and hydro massage.

Ashley Kellogg, Marketing Manager for Planet Fitness, says “Our approach to fitness has revolutionized the industry by bringing fitness to a large, previously underserved segment of the population. We cater to first-time or casual gym-goers – the 80 percent of the population that does not belong to a health club. Intimidation and cost are significant barriers for them, and Planet Fitness is the answer to that. Planet Fitness gyms are affordable with very low membership fees, and no high pressure sales tactics. We are known for our welcoming, comfortable environment we call the Judgement Free Zone. We focus on providing what our members truly want in a gym experience for an extremely affordable price – high quality equipment, clean and judgement free environment. We also believe in rewarding yourselves so members enjoy free pizza on the first Monday of every month, as well as free bagels and coffee on the second Tuesday.”

Planet Fitness is one of Maui’s newest gyms located in Central Maui near Target. Here you’ll find new amenities and extra services like tanning and hydro massage services.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Light Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Tanning, Massage Chairs, Hydro Massage, Locker Rooms, Free WiFi

24 Hour Fitness – Kahului

150 Hana Highway, Kahului 96732, 808-877-7474, 24hourfitness.com

Maui’s 24 Hour Fitness club has a big selection of different fitness resources on the Valley Isle. Membership costs are reasonable, there’s a wide variety of equipment, and all staff are full of fitness aloha. This gym is centrally located, and has all the amenities necessary for a fit lifestyle. From cardio lovers to hardcore bodybuilders, Zumba fans to parents looking for childcare, 24 Hour Fitness delivers.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Locker Rooms, Kid’s Club, Free WiFi

Anytime Fitness – Wailuku

54 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku 96793, 808-244-2348, Anytimefitness.com

Anytime Fitness has two locations on Maui: Wailuku and Pukalani. Each location is owned separately. The facilities are new, and they’re one of the few gyms on Maui that have 24 hour access. Anytime Fitness was founded in 2002 and has around 6000 gyms worldwide.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Locker Rooms, 24 Hour Access, Free WiFi

Maui Family YMCA – Kahului

250 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului 96732, 808-242-9007, Mauiymca.org

Maui Family YMCA is a part of a national network of YMCA fitness centers. The organization focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and community. This gym is fun for the whole family. Maui YMCA is also a great place for swimming classes and seasonal day camps for kids.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Locker Rooms, Aquatics Classes, Heated Pool, Racquetball Courts, Kid’s Camps, Swimming Lessons, Daycare

Yanagida Fitness – Wailuku

800 Eha Street, Wailuku 96793, 808-250-9622 Yanagidafitness.com

Yanagida Fitness is best suited for those that are seeking personal one-on-one fitness training. Whether you are new to fitness or at a professional training level, here is a place to focus on your personal fitness goals in a more focused atmosphere.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers

Ho’omana Barbell

1826 Ka‘ohu St., Wailuku 96793, 808-856-5385, Hoomanabarbell.com

Ho’omana Barbell offers personal and small group training for those that are concentrated on powerlifting, strength, and conditioning. Tis gym is a great place to hone in on your fitness level, and create and reach new goals in a supportive environment.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Free Weights, Personal Trainers

Fitness 101- Wailuku

850 Kolu St., Wailuku 96793, 808-243-9340, Fitness-101-llc.business.site

Fitness 101 is a specialized gym in Central Maui. They focus on personalized physical fitness for a variety of modalities, and have a boxing ring inside the gym.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Free Weights, Boxing Ring, Personal Trainers

Club Maui

300 Ma‘alaea Rd #202, Wailuku, HI 96793, 808-633-1765, Theclubmaui.com

Get fit on new luxurious facilities that boast unlimited group classes and a gorgeous view of the harbor while you workout. CrossFit Maui is in the same building and they offer membership combos. Memberships start at around $120 per month with no contract; call for other pricing and promotions. Personal training packages, locker rentals, and nutritional IV’s are separate. Club Maui is opening in Lahaina soon too!

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Locker Rooms, Chromotherapy Steam Room, WiFi Lounge, Infrared Sauna, Nutritional IV’s and supplements

NORTH SHORE

FuzionFit – Ha‘iku

810 Kokomo Road, Ha‘iku 96708, 808-214-9011 Fuzionfitinc.com

Izaak Tyrrell, Fuzion Fit President, Owner, and Creator says he came up with the group training method that has trademarked his gym about 7 years ago.

“It is a group training method that I came up with for teaching classes in large groups,” says Tyrrell. “That is where the brand came from. The concept was to fuse as many modalities in the fitness industry into one place. Some people were doing TRX, some people were doing spin, some people were doing CrossFit, some were doing yoga, whatever, but we put it all together into one class, one venue. That is where the name Fuzion Fit came from, we are fuzing all of the modalities into one class and one space.”

When the Upcountry Fitness gym closed Tyrell found the perfect opportunity to create Fuzion Fit Headquarters. A year and a half ago he was able to expand and renovate the space to turn it into a full service health club.

“You have to train for the sport of life,” says Tyrell. There is nothing about your workout that should be redundant except for showing up everyday. Having a larger variety of equipment to play with you are going to be able to constantly change your routine and adapt to a new thing. You can be on a constant trail of progression in your fitness.”

“All of our classes are taught by personal trainers. So when you take a class you are getting the personal training concept going on with a group environment. We can teach you really technical exercises, and you can learn how to use all of the equipment, and get one-on-one time with a trainer all in a class. I created these group training classes so basically you get people a personal training experience in a more financially obtainable situation.”

FuzionFit is the only multi-discipline training facility of its kind on Maui. Members have access to a decent selection of cardio and weight training equipment, plus access to a variety of group training classes: power plates, cycling, kettlebells, aerial silks, and more. They offer family, couples, and a variety of membership options. Their classes are also open to non-members.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, TRX, Grouping Training, Lockers, Changing Room with Showers, Massage Services, Free WiFi

Deep Relief Peak Performance

810 Kokomo Road, Ha‘iku 96708, 808-214-8224, Deep2peak.com

Deep Relief is a smaller gym in size, but offers a huge selection of training modalities for fitness pros and athletes. The personal trainers have athletic experience in many genres which makes this a go-to location for Maui water sports athletes and athletic competitors. Here, members will find a full spectrum or training services that include physical therapy and professional sports massage.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Personal Trainers, Physical Therapy, Massage Services, Group Classes, Power Camp

SOUTH MAUI

Maui Powerhouse Gym – Kihei

1279 S. Kihei Road, Kihei 96753, 808-214-6737, Mauipowerhousegym.com

Maui Powerhouse Gym is the best option for a South Maui gym if you’re looking for a variety of equipment, classes, and amenities. Whether you’re into cardio, cycling, or serious bodybuilding, here’s a fully equipped gym. They also offer a Senior Fit program.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Bootcamps, Locker Rooms, Dry Sauna, Childcare, Free WiFi

The Gym Maui – Kihei

300 Ohukai Road, Kihei 96753, 808-891-8108, Thegymmaui.com

The Gym Maui is a great choice for those that already have a fitness routine and those that are serious about creating a consistent workout schedule. There’s a variety of instructors and equipment for a ton of fitness modalities including body building, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts (MMA).

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Boxing Classes, Boxing Ring, Bootcamps, Locker Rooms, Free WiFi

South Maui Fitness – Kihei

95 E. Lipoa Street, Kihei, 96753, 808-633-4679, Southmauifitness.com

South Maui Fitness is a mom and pop shop started by Mia Taylor and her husband. Mia has a master’s degree in exercise science and kinesiology and it was always her passion to open a gym. She found out the former owners were leaving the island and found her opportunity.

Taylor says, “Our company slogan is “Be Fit. Be Aloha.” To us, that means everything starts with you. If you are healthy and fit, you will have more energy to invest in your work, your personal relationships, and your community. At South Maui Fitness, our goal is to help you establish the habits and lifestyle choices that will help you feel great every day, giving you the energy to build the life you want.

“The people who are drawn to our gym are wonderful, and they help to create a friendly and courteous atmosphere that we are known for. I look forward to going to work every day, because I know I will greet a lot of smiling faces. It’s just a great community. Also, we have such a bright, clean facility. I’m not sure how to explain it, but our members say the place has a certain vibe, welcoming and comfortable. We truly pride ourselves on being friendly and helpful to our members. Also, we are not a giant gym where a ton of people are working out, we are literally your friends and neighbors. When people walk through the door, they feel the positive energy and are motivated to get started on their workout.”

South Maui Fitness is an ideal gym for those with a busy schedule, and those that prefer to be in a smaller gym environment. This gym doesn’t require long contracts. Members can join by week or month or by the session making this a great choice for those that have a busy travel schedule or don’t live on island year round.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Personal Trainers, Changing Rooms, Storage Cubbies, 24 Hour Access, Free WiFi

Valley Isle Fitness Center – Kihei

41 E. Lipoa Street, Kihei 96753, 808-874-2844, Valleyislefitnesscenter.com

Valley Isle Fitness Center in Kihei is outfitted with a decent amount of cardio and weight lifting machinery, but is most popular for its group classes: Boot Camps, Circuit Training, Spinning, Senior Classes, Zumba, and more.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Bootcamps, Locker Rooms, Dry Sauna, Pro Shop, Childcare Services, Free WiFi

REPS Maui Fitness & Personal Training – Kihei

1847 South Kihei Rd., Kihei 96753, 808-875-1066, Repsfitness.com

REPS Maui is best suited for those that are serious about their fitness game. The owners are fitness trainers and past world-famous bodybuilders. Here, you’ll find undivided attention and a team of certified instructors that will work with you one-on-one.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Personal Trainers

WEST MAUI

The BLOCK – Lahaina

5095 Napilihau #101, Lahaina 96761

75 Kupohi St. #101, Lahaina 96761

808-286-9422 Theblockmaui.com

The BLOCK has two locations in Lahaina. The method practiced at this Maui gym is focused on small group training. In each workout, the class focuses on organized circuit training that includes kettlebells, rowers, sandbags, treadmills, TRX training, and more.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, TRX, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Changing Rooms

Ka’anapali Fitness – Lahaina

3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Lahaina 96761, 808-667-5025 Kaanapalifitness.com

This fitness center in Ka‘anapali Shores is larger than most hotel gyms and open to the public. They open from 7am to 7pm in the Honokowai area and pride themselves on their clean and friendly atmosphere.

Carl Powell, Manager at Ka’anapali Fitness says, “The gym has been in the hotel for over 15 years. It is currently owned by Hawaiian Rainforest for the last 2 years. We are a fitness center with plenty of cardio machines, Yoga classes, weight machines, and some free weight. Not for the serious bodybuilder, but great if you are trying to stay in shape during your visit. You can get a day pass for $15, a week pass for $35, or a month for $50.”

They are located in a resort area. The gym is offers a smaller selection of equipment and amenities. The facilities are well-maintained and best suited for someone on the go who’s looking for a no-hassle workout space close to home.

Features: Cardio Equipment, Cardio Machines, Free Weights, Group Exercise Classes, Personal Trainers, Changing Room/Shower