Fearless is the New Flawless at Sephora in Whalers Village 

Fearless is the New Flawless will happen at Sephora in Whalers Village on Saturday, August 4th. The theme is “Brave Beauty in the Face of Cancer,” and the Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering this feel-good workshop for those battling cancer. The class will teach you how to apply natural and professional looking makeup for confidence. Registration is required. Call 808-243-2999 or email [email protected] Free. 8-9:30am. Sephora at Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); Pacificcancerfoundation.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation