Maui Time

You are here: Home / Culture / Health and Wellness / Environment, Mind and Mood at Akaku Community Media

Environment, Mind and Mood at Akaku Community Media

by Leave a Comment

The “Environment, Mind and Mood” talk will happen at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, September 20th. The discussion will be led by Dr. Adam Coles. He’s a psychiatrist and the clinical director at Maui Family Guidance Center. Coles will discuss how we process reference points from our environment, mind and mood states, and how one can act locally to prepare for a better future. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/AkakuCommunityMedia

 

Comments

comments