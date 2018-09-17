Environment, Mind and Mood at Akaku Community Media

The “Environment, Mind and Mood” talk will happen at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, September 20th. The discussion will be led by Dr. Adam Coles. He’s a psychiatrist and the clinical director at Maui Family Guidance Center. Coles will discuss how we process reference points from our environment, mind and mood states, and how one can act locally to prepare for a better future. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/AkakuCommunityMedia
