Dead Rock Star Party at The Core in Haiku

The Dead Rock Star Party will be at The Core in Haiku on Saturday, Oct. 28. The party is a benefit for the Wisdom Center for Autism, a local nonprofit that supports special needs kids and their families on Maui’s North Shore. The event is a way to assist the Wisdom Center in moving to a new location. Dress up as Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain or any other of your favorite RIP rock stars. Free. 6-10pm. The CORE, (810 Haiku Rd., Haiku); Wisdomcenterforautism.org

Photo of Janis Joplin: Albert B. Grossman Management/Wikimedia Commons