“Dead Man Talking 2″ is happening at Heritage Hall in Pa‘ia on Sunday, May 12th. The community is invited to learn from Dr. Joe Marshalla, a man who has experienced multiple death experiences. During his presentation, there’ll also be a lecture/satsang that will forever change the way you look at life, health, and recovery. $15-$20. 7pm. Heritage Hall Maui, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

photo courtesy of Facebook/Joe Marshalla

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events