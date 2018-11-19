The “Commit To You Challenge” with Afterglow Yoga commences on Saturday, November 24th and runs until Sunday, December 16th. The three-week challenge is an opportunity for to keep your workouts and yoga practices going throughout the holiday season. The workshop is modeled after a bingo game and includes fun classes, great teachers, prizes, and lots of inspiration. To learn more, go online. $10-$108. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jenny cu