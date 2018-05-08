There’s a Class For Confidence at Sephora in Whalers Village on Saturday, May 12. Presented by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Sephora, the class is dedicated to inspiring fearlessness in the face of major life transitions, and is for those who are learning how to navigate through their cancer journey. Guests will learn how to apply makeup for a professional and natural look. Registration required. Free. 8am. Sephora at Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-2545

Photo courtesy Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation