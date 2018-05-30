There’s a Blacklight Charity Yoga Event at Afterglow Yoga in Lahaina on Wednesday, June 6th. Put the glow in your flow during the second blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way at the Lahaina Studio. Dress in your blacklight sensitive clothing (whites). Lights, fluorescents and all paints will be provided. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to signup. $10. 7pm. Afterglow Yoga Lahaina, (143 Dickenson St. Suite 101B); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Afterglow Yoga