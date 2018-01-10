You might want to check out Aquari-OM at Maui Ocean Center on Tuesday, Jan. 16. It’s an opportunity to do yoga in the Maui Ocean Center’s Open Ocean Exhibit. Practice asana in front of beautiful marine life while increasing your strength and decreasing stress. Please bring a yoga mat, towel, reusable water bottle and any blocks/straps if desired. Entrance will be via the Maui Ocean Center Administrative Offices and exit will be via the front gate. $20-50. 5:15pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma`alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Maui Ocean Center