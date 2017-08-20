Annual Keiki ID and Safety Fair at Lahaina Cannery Mall

The annual Keiki ID and Safety Fair will be at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, Aug. 26. It’s presented by the Maui Lions Club and Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch and you’re invited to learn more about safeguarding your children. There’ll be safety information from branches of the county services, keiki ID brochures with fingerprinting and photos, blood pressure readings, vision screenings with a spot camera and keiki crafts. Free. 10am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/ Lucas Possiede
