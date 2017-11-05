The annual Day of Hope 10k Run and 5k Run/Walk will happen at the Four Seasons Maui Resort on Saturday, Nov. 11. The event will benefit multiple cancer foundations, centers, local hospitals and patients. The scenic course runs from Wailea to Makena, and ends with a continental breakfast on the Ocean Front Lawn of the Four Seasons. There’ll also be prizes for the top three finishers in each division. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society and Kapiolani Medical Center. $60. 7am-12pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

Photo courtesy Crissa Hiranaga