2020 Health and Wellness Edition: Maui’s mind and body guide

TRICIA MORRIS (IMAGE TOO)

Many people consider being in pain as the opposite of well-being. The obvious is physical pain; however, anyone who’s been through a crisis like divorce or family conflict can tell us that emotional and mental pain are just as real as breaking a leg.

Getting a helping hand to resolve conflicts and solve problems can get us back to emotional and mental well-being faster and with less cost than the usual alternatives, “Going it Alone” and using the legal system. Both have minimal emotional support or relief. A helping hand is a phone call away. Tricia Morris is a Nationally Certified Mediator and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. She works with couples, families and businesses to find solutions and reduce pain. For more information call Tricia Morris CDFA at 808-283-7811 or email tricia@triciamorris.com.

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION

The Pacific Cancer Foundationis celebrating its 15-year anniversary! PCF is an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by a group of health care professionals and cancer survivors. The Foundation provides cancer patients, survivors, and supporters in Maui County with access to programs and services such as patient navigation, transportation, access to visiting specialists from O‘ahu, support groups for the entire family, nutritional support, wellness classes, and much more. All programs and services are provided free to the Maui County community. PCF currently has three ongoing wellness classes that run weekly and hosts a variety of workshops throughout the year. Everyone is encouraged to join! For more information, visit our website PacificCancerFoundation.org or call 808-242-7661.

REVITALIZE MAUI

Is platelet-rich plasma the secret to younger-looking skin and hair regeneration? Platelet-Rich Plasma therapies are becoming a popular option for patients looking for facial rejuvenation and hair restoration because they are effective, have virtually no side effects, and offer tremendous value. Our most popular PRP Therapies are microneedling with PRP and PRP for hair loss. We use microneedling with PRP to treat scars, wrinkles and fine lines, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, large pores, and uneven skin texture. Consider PRP Therapy if you are looking to put a stop to your female or male pattern baldness, and encourage new hair regrowth.

Look and feel your very best with RevitalizeMaui. RevitalizeMaui is Hawai‘i’s premier aesthetic and longevity medical center delivering personalized, hands-on, and advanced medical services, based in science. Whether you are visiting them for Botox, dermal filler or PRP treatment, an IV infusion, or coming in for testosterone or hormone replacement therapy, it all begins with you. Their mission is to guide and empower their patients to truly love the way they look and feel-by delivering the highest quality aesthetic, longevity, and regenerative medical treatments in absolute comfort. And did you know that Dr. Okwuje personally performs all of the aesthetic medical procedures? If you would like more information please contact Revitalizemaui.com.

VALLEY ISLE MARINE

Valley Isle Marine Center in Wailuku gets you on the water as the exclusive dealer for seaworthy Ocean Kayaks.

Boating in Maui waters is one of life’s pleasures. You launch when and where you want, set your own course and pace, and choose activities like snorkeling, fishing, diving and/or whale watching.

As captain of your own craft, you may paddle a kayak offshore or explore the deep blue on a Zodiac or Arima boat powered by Honda engines.

Valley Isle Marine Center on Market and Wells streets in Wailuku is the exclusive Maui dealer for Ocean Kayaks and Honda engines with the biggest discounts and rebates of the year now through March 31. Open Mondays through Saturdays. Call 244-2000.

ANYTIME FITNESS

Anytime Fitness Lahaina is open and excited to serve the West Side community! We are the new gym in Lahaina offering a clean and friendly environment, and convenient 24/7 access with reciprocity to over 4,500 clubs worldwide. We specialize in coaching, offering fun and effective group training sessions, and expert personal training services. Our friends at Anytime Fitness Pukalani and Wailuku have really shown us how a gym can truly care for and give back to their community. We love our community and are here to help you Make Healthy Happen! For more information visit 840 Waine’e St., Lahaina, call 808-856-0229, or visit our website Anytimefitness.com/gyms/4510/lahaina-hi-96761.

SPA MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY

Here is some daily ritual advice from fitness instructor Danyell Hurdman: Spend time every day surrounded by the beauty of nature to feel more calm and balanced. We can take charge of our health and well-being by being in nature, viewing scenes of nature, or even putting plants inside our home or office. The many benefits include: positive mood, increased focus, and easing anxiety, stress, pain, and depression, while at the same time lowering blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and production of stress hormones. Regardless of age or culture, nature inherently heals us, helping us to restore and connect to ourselves, others, and the environment.

Experience Spa Montage newly refreshed Fitness Center, Enhanced Wellness Schedule, and Spa Access by calling 808-665-8282. For more information visit Montagehotels.com/spamontage/kapaluabay.

CHEEKS PILATES AND SKIN CARE

Cheeks Pilates and Skin Care is a wellness, fitness, and skin care studio on Maui with a fully equipped Pilates studio and skin care studio. Keep your cheeks happy, healthy, and having fun!

The Pilates studio offers Small Group Reformer Sessions, Circuit Pilates, and Privates. Pay as you go, or save with our memberships and packages. Pilates is for any fitness level. You can get back in shape and enjoy other activities more. Pilates can improve performance and help you gain a competitive edge. Strengthen your core, improve your posture, flexibility, mobility and balance, build long lean muscles, and decrease pain and stiffness.

Keep your skin in its best shape with or Hydra Facial Membership. Perhaps you would like a little Botox, fillers, microneedling, a chemical peel, or microcurrent. Stop in during “Happy Hour” for a “shot” of vitamin B12. Support your diet and wellness goals. Owner Chris Chaikin is a registered nurse, Skin Care Specialist and Certified STOTT Pilates Instructor. For more information visit Cheekspilatesandskin.com.

HUI NO KE OLA PONO

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine is the first program scientifically proven to “undo” (reverse) heart disease by optimizing four important areas of your life: nutrition, exercise, stress management, and love and support. The program has been proven to undo heart disease by targeting the root causes and not just its effects. The combined effect of all four lifestyle elements makes the transformative difference.

When we become aware of how certain choices in diet and lifestyle negatively affect us, we can make different ones to better our health. Participants adhere to the program at an unprecedented 91 percent rate because once they enroll, they start feeling so much better, so quickly, that they cannot imagine returning to their old ways of living. The program can help prevent heart disease as well as reverse it – which makes it a great treatment option for those with risk factors of heart disease. For more information visit Hnkop.org.

WAILEA PHARMACY

Wailea Pharmacy is a locally-owned pharmacy convenient to Kihei and all of South Maui. Our knowledgeable team of health and wellness specialists provide prescription and over-the-counter products as well as holistic remedies and supplements. We are also available for your vaccines and immunizations, blood pressure and diabetes screenings, and urgent care supplies. You may not know that we also provide compounding services for the unique needs of an individual patient, including bio-identical hormones and pet products. We have healthcare practitioners on staff to help you choose products that are right for you. If you can’t pick up your prescriptions, we also have delivery programs. For more information on our services call 808-879-0123, come by 34 Wailea Gateway Place, or visit Waileapharmacy.com.

INTUITIVE HEALTHCARE

Since opening in 2016, we have become masters of our craft. Our commitment to quality products, exceptional services, and incomparable customer care keep our community coming back again and again. Our services cover all aspects of self care from nutrition, aromatherapy, and fitness to massage, facials, waxing, and cupping.

We never stop improving, and will continue to expand our offerings based on how we can best serve the Wailuku area. Have you heard of Intuitive Membership? Pay one low monthly subscription fee and get a massage or facial monthly, and get discounts on any other services you wish to book that month. Get in touch with us today to learn how Intuitive Healthcare can help you. Visit Ihmaui.com.



