There’s a Shop Local Pop-Up at The Incubator in Wailuku on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Incubator is a creative workspace focused on building community with local artists and small business entrepreneurs. Their holiday pop-up shop will feature a chance to meet and shop from lots of local vendors like Consciousnest Maui, Mishni Bikini, Rylee’s Wish Bracelets, Shante’s Peaces, Crazy Haole’s Peppers, Sugar Babe, Everlast Luscious Lips, The Beyouty Co. and more. Free. 12pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/ The Incubator Maui
