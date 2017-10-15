Paradise Beauty, Hair, Make Up and Photography Show at the Courtyard Marriott in Kahului 

The Paradise Beauty, Hair, Make-Up and Photography Show will be at the Courtyard Marriott on Saturday, Oct. 21. The show will feature educators, artists and product companies. Meet showcasing talent, hair salon owners, stylists, hairdressers, make-up artists, fashion photographers, beauty professionals and more. The industry kickoff party is on Oct. 20 at Loft 145 in Wailuku at 7pm. $20. 8am. Courtyard By Marriott Kahului Airport, (532 Keolani Pl., Kahului); 808-871-1800; Marriott.com
Photo of Irie Love: James Kimo Garrett
