MAMo Wearable Art Show at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The annual MAMo Wearable Art Show will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 2nd. Returning for the fifth consecutive year, the PAʻI Foundation and Maoli Arts Movement will present an exciting wearable art show celebratrating Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing featuring cultural motifs. See creations by Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Kehaulani Nielson, Kanoelani Davis, Ari South, Anna Kahalekulu, Lufi Luteru, Keoua Nelson and Micah Kamohoali‘i and will be emceed by Vicky Takamine and Robert Cazimero. There will also be a “Talk Story With The Designers” event in the Haynes Meeting Room prior to the show on Thursday, May 31st starting at 6:30pm with designers Kamohoali‘i and Davis and is free with seating on a first come, first served basis. General admission is $35-45 and VIP is $65. VIP Trunk Show preview is at 6pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC