Ke‘ala ‘Iliahi: A Fashion Love Affair at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

‘Ke’ala ‘Iliahi: A Fashion Love Affair will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, November 18th. In preparation for the 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Festival on the Big Island, Na Kumu Hula ‘Iliahi, Haunani Paredes, and Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala’iliahi will weave hula, mele, and Hawaiian fashion. They’ll honor Alfred Shaheen (an iconic Hawaiian fashion designer and textile manufacturer), there’ll be a Hawaiian arts and crafts marketplace, a pop-up shop, a silent auction, ‘ono food, and, of course, hula. $36. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

