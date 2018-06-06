Stella Superstar escape room opens in Wailuku

Mystery Maui Escape Rooms in Wailuku has opened its second room: the Stella Superstar room. The new room features local celebrity character Stella who has invited players to her home for a private performance. The room features an eerie atmosphere with dolls on display that business owners say provide a creepy yet exciting escape room experience. Mystery Maui’s first room, The Ramen Shop, is also open for reservations.

Mystery Maui is a new, locally-owned small business on the second floor of 81 North Market Street in Wailuku. Games are available starting at 6pm on weekdays and 10:30am on weekends. The center is closed on Mondays. Games require a minimum of two people and no more than six players for each game.

All of Mystery Maui’s games feature an originally-designed escape room – a live action, physical adventure game where you need to find clues, solve puzzles and open locks to help solve the mystery of the room within 60 minutes. The game is designed for friends, couples, co-workers and families.

For more information, visit mysterymaui.com or call (808) 249-2062.