Spark Some Passion: Show your love with one of these Valentine’s Day ideas

Valentine’s Day is a cheesy holiday but that doesn’t mean you have to give cheesy gifts. Beyond being just another “Hallmark Holiday,” it’s an opportunity to get creative – the day is about recognizing romance, whatever that means to you. There are no end to ideas that spark passion in life, but to help get you started we made a cheat sheet of fun things you can do for those you adore.



Handwritten Coupons

I know what you are thinking: Boring! OK, this hand may be overplayed, but guess what? There’s still a lot of room for innovation here. Don’t just bust out some construction paper and write “Good for One Massage,” or “Cash In for Clean Laundry.” Make a visual of the proposed gift in a collaged voucher, and make sure you are thinking of your intended. Take surprising action they’ve never seen before, be it practical, weird, kinky, or kind.



Restaurant Coupons

Hey there is no shame in using the coupons you found in MauiTime on Valentine’s. But here is a tip: Call ahead to the restaurant just to be sure they are taking them and there is no restriction on Valentine’s. Then slip it to your server ahead of the dinner and none will be the wiser.



Party Favors

Save up all the party favors and swag you come across all year. Then hide it all around her room or home for a treasure hunt they will never forget. Note: If you are reading this now it could be too late, but you can always use this for the next holiday.



Mixtape (or Playlist)

In the ‘80s we made mixed tape cassettes and handed them out to friends, in the ‘90s we burned CDs, but now Spotify is the new mixtape. Make your significant other a playlist just for them. What’s your message? Who are you making it for? Keep those things in mind and you will create a soundtrack for Valentine’s that will play all year.



Happy Hour Sunset

Take them out for an adventure-day date then hit up your favorite spots that have Happy Hour. Just a drink and pupu at each, you are happy hour hopping. This one requires a bit of pre-planning (and don’t forget to plan a ride if you’ll be drinking), but you can do it!



Progressive Dinner

Find out where the definitive dishes are in the culinary scene. Then plan a multi-course date around the signature dishes of different restaurants: that amazing salad, the pupu to try, the best entree, and that dessert they keep talking about. Don’t be afraid to pair these either! You may need a Lyft for this one.



All the Firsts

Find out what things your partner in crime has never ever done before. Have they never biked down Haleakala? Have they never gone scuba diving? Have they never eaten a Fukushima hot dog? Have they never watched the sunset from the beach in West Maui? It can be as ambitious or as humble as befits your adored human. Stack them up and do them all on one unbelievable day.



Custom Jewelry

There are so many talented Maui jewelry makers. If you are thinking jewelry is the way to go, get a custom piece from one of these makers for a one-of-a-kind gift. Find one that will even let you design part of the concept.



Whale Watching

Soak up a rare perspective on this Valentine’s Day. Get physical on a stand up, kayak, or wa’a whale watch tour. Get intimate with nature while you glide on the ocean with no motors.



Summit Sunset

Spend the day touring and foraging snacks from local providers on Haleakala, like Surfing Goat Dairy, Hali‘imaile Distilling Company, Pukalani Superette, and Ali’i Lavender Farm. Then take the bounty up to Haleakala National Park for sunset, no reservation needed. Just remember to bring blankets and jackets.



Staycations

Break the mold on a staycation plan, and give it a theme. Health and wellness buffs head to Lumeria for a sanctuary weekend. Or, soak up tradition at a weekend of Hawaiian cultural workshops at a retreat with Ala Kukui in Hana.



Relationships come in all flavors and crushes come in all the colors of the rainbow, so whatever that means to you, enjoy the ones you love and celebrate fondness and devotion this Valentine’s Day.

For all the Valentines Day Events on Maui click here





