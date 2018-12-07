MauiTime Local Gift Guide: Go Get the Best Gifts on Maui

You will have a holly jolly Christmas when you find treasures for your nearest and dearest from our local artisans, shops, and makers. You know, shop local first. We know it can be time consuming to find all the goodies, so our MauiTime elves sought out the finest gifts, from edibles to artistry, to keep your holiday shopping simple. Mele Kalikimaka!

Go For the Gold

The pineapple is more than an iconic nod to our past, it is agriculture of the future for Maui too. Find pineapples, pineapple field tours, pineapple treats from the pineapple bar, and themed pineapple gifts and garments at the Maui Pineapple Store in Lahaina. 695 Front St., Mauipineapplestore.com

Tie-dyed Tidings

Got a Dead Head to shop for? Get all your handmade, tie-dyed goodies, from sunglasses to tees, at Jammin on Maui! It’s one-stop-shop psychedelia. 137 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia

Yule Cool

Keep temperatures just like winter solstice all year long in the Yeti ice box. Now they have these handy koozies to keep your canned beverages from getting hand warm too. Skate gear is always at its finest at Hi Tech and this deck showing off the winning art from the Pa‘ia Youth Center contest is no exception. Hi Tech, Hana Hwy.

Choco Love

Hawaiian Host Founders Collection chocolate macadamia nuts give a nod to its founder Mamoru Takitani who started making the confection in 1927. They’re still made at the Honolulu plant to this day! And, you can find them easily at a store near you. The Cioccolato Amore, made in Maui by Italian Chocolatier Valeri Nagri, has little chunks of cookie in its dark chocolate goodness. Napili Farmers Market, Take Home Maui, Aina Gourmet Cioccolato-amore.com

Sweet Sense

Parfum is a super sweet present, especially when it can be sourced on Maui. These luscious scents are designed by Bootzie herself, created in small batches, and can be worn by men and women alike. The new gift box sets can be scored in sweet or spicy versions, and in pink or blue boxes. Enchantress Gallery, Shops at Wailea, Bootzie.com.

Relaxation 2.0

I have tested my hammock all year, and it is worth the space in my beach bag. Don’t go outside without one! It packs up small for big relaxation outdoors. Hangloose Hammocks, Lahaina and Ha‘iku, Hangloosehammockshi.com

Vintage Aloha

Give the gift of yesteryear. The Rag Queen of Maui has a curated selection of vintage aloha wear, accessories, and costumes. 1942 Main St., Wailuku.

What’s the Tea?

Delicate loose leaf teas require the proper accoutrement. Get every device for a cuppa and all the tea while you’re at it. Wailuku Coffee Co. 26 N Market St.

Clutch Craft

The wristlet continues to be one of the most popular ways to corral your keys, phones, wallets, and other clutch-ables. These clever, hand silk screens sewn by A Maui Day are a perfect way to zip up your holiday gifts. Amauiday.com

Balloon Whimsy

These hot air balloons can’t take you up in the air, but they are a sight to behold. Made by Aaron Jackson out of recycled oil drum barrels, each is a magnificent work of whimsy. Pacific Whale Foundation Gift Shop, Ma‘alaea.

Stay Supah

Drink to your health! This Maui made elixir is made with Hawaiian liliko‘i and chili pepper water. Maker Tina Kekoolani says you can add this chilled sweet and spicy drink to your favorite dishes like soup, salad, poke, and kalua pork, or just drink on its own to boost immunity, fight inflammation, and be awesome. Maui Sunday Market, Kahului or order at 808-357-1927.

Local Wisdom

Santa got woke with Cane Haul Road tea towel wisdom, keiki books in ‘olelo Hawai‘i, and zen Maui Thing baby buddha tanks and onesies. Komoda Bakery has their own line of fun limited edition Cane Haul Road designs too. Maui Thing, 7 N Market St., Wailuku.

Pillow Party

Nobody can ever have too many pillows – especially these gorgeous tropical softies that will instantly turn your space into a work of art. Mind’s Eye, Lahaina.

Grinch Buster

Cookie Lab and Home Maid Bakery are packing broke da mout’ cookie boxes full of the holiday spirit. Not even the Grinch can resist. Home Maid Bakery, Wailuku. Cookie Lab is available at Maui Coffee Roasters and Mill House Roasting, or to order at 808-385-6202.

Flower Power

Petaloom is an all-female, two-generation family business growing flowers organically on the slopes of Haleakala. These ladies also design breathtaking bouquets that can be bought singly or on a subscription basis. It’s a gift that keeps on giving. Petaloom Floral Co., 808-777-8598.

Go Fly a Kite

Well not just any kite set up — The New Exclusive Women’s DUOTONE SOLEIL 132cm kiteboard and DUOTONE NEO 8m kite will have your lover boosting safely in style. Second Wind, 111 Hana Hwy. Kahului, Secondwindmaui.com

Get Foiled

Add a hydrofoil wing to your board at Adventure Sports Maui. GLIDE WIND is a friendly, easy cruising and carving foil for wave riding in small waves and freestyle. With an early take-off it flies at low speed, allowing first time foilers to feel safe and comfortable, now is the time to try. 400 Hana Hwy, Kahului, adventuresportsmaui.com

Catch the Drift

Literally help the North Pole with the gift of upcycled tees with hand-printed communique. There is no better way to reduce the carbon footprint of Christmas. Cut Market, 45 N Market St. Wailuku.

Happy Feet

What is an OOFOS you say? They’re high tech, specially formulated foam shoes that absorb impact better than any other footwear on the planet. Find them at Green Ti, Wailuku, and If the Shoe Fits in Kahului.

Mercantile Miracles

Self-care goods from Kitsch will give your besties some serious style while they primp. Gift shop candles in cute tins, Papaya luggage tags and goods, and a collection of curated, handcrafted jewelry on Maui. Mercantile, Baldwin Ave., Makawao

Creative Flair

Ray Masters photography embodies the wonder of nature, and his Floating Flowers series is mesmerizing. Take a trip to his website where you get to choose medium, wrap, and size for a custom piece. Raymasters.com. Enjoy the world through the colorful mixed media lens via Ines Gurovich. She has original art, tees, posters and postcards or commissions. Instagram.com/inesitapapafrita/.

Precious Metals

Maui Dive Girl’s sterling silver cursive Aloha is the cats meow. So are these hammered hoops by TKTK from the mercantile. Artisan jewels never go out of style. Etsy.com/shop/mauidivegirl. Mercantile, Makawao.

Jolly Beans

Nothing says Maui Christmas like opening up one of these Maui Coffee Roasters gift sets with 100% Maui coffee, macadamia nuts, honey, jams, and chocolates all packaged in lau hala. I mean you don’t even have to wrap it! Maui Coffee Roasters, Hana Hwy., Kahului.

Bee Happy

The busy bees are working all year long to pump out these amazing beeswax candles, reusable container covers, and honey-inspired body products. Maui Honeybee Sanctuary, Kula.

Snack Attack

These paper-thin, tasty beef crisps are a Maui original! This high protein treat will impress the most seasoned snacker. Maui Crisps, Mauicrisps.com/

Body Bar

Wash your naughty to nice with these handmade glycerin soaps by Aloha Therapy Spa. These hypoallergenic bars are made with coconut oil and you can get them in essential oil scents too. Etsy.com/shop/AlohaTherapySpa

Christmas Confection

Do not underestimate the power of Komoda’s Bakery. Butter rolls, dainty cakes, massive cream puffs, donuts on sticks, and cookies will all bring yuletides of joy to your celebration. Komodas, Makawao.