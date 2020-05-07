Maui Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Maui Mom’s Gift Guide with foodie, brunch and dinner specials

This Mother’s Day is going to be one that Mom will never forget. So make it memorable! It is true, the traditional Mother’s Day brunch is shut down, but you can make alternatives fun. There are a few places offering complete brunch packages, and brunch take out options. Spa options are not open, but many are offering great gift certificate deals that include plenty of extras. Here is a handy list of creative Mother’s Day ideas guaranteed to make the mom in your life forget she is in quarantine on her special day.

Down the Hatch will be open from 8am on Sunday with their full breakfast and brunch menu. Let mom kick her feet up while you pick up the ultimate brunch of Hotcakes and Flakes, Fried Rice Plate, Southern Style Loco Moco and Huevos Rancheros Montana and their Chicken and Waffles. You can also pick up gift cards for Down the Hatch, Mala, and Breakwall. 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com/down-the-hatch

Wailuku Coffee Co. has gift cards and coffee beans for the perfect cuppa for mom. www.wailukucoffeeco.com

Hawaiian Heritage Farms is open and making coconut candy, macadamia brittle, and roasted Maui macadamia nuts to order, and offering a 20% Kamaaina discount on all local pick up orders. 808-298-0101; www.hawaiianheritagefarms.com

Amigo’s will be offering 20% off for Kama’aina on Mother’s Day at all three locations. Must have valid HI ID and bring in the Amigo’s ad on page 4. Amigos.com

Green Ti Massage has Mother’s Day Gift Certificates to pamper Mom in the future! Purchase of 50min or more treatments will include a complimentary foot scrub! 808-242-8788; www.greentimaui.com.

Artist Ray Masters is offering a 25% discount on any canvas or paper print ordered before Mother’s Day Sunday. www.raymasters.com

Mobile Cookie Bar has Floral Shortbread Cookie Gift Boxes. Hand-crafted shortbread cookies topped with edible flowers. mauicookielab.com

SixtyTwo MarcKet is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch Delight Pack. It includes Egg Benedict, Sunrise Crepe (Porteguese Sausage, Spinach, Egg, Cheese), Breakfast Potato, Strawberry Stuffed French Toast, and Strawberry Nutella Crepe for $19. 808 793 2277; https://sixtytwomarcket.com

Makawao’s beloved Mercantile is launching a new website just in time for Mother’s Day. Check insta for deals and order from their dearest mommy gift guide: Themauimercantile.com

Brunch doesn’t have to be traditional, it is whatever mom wants. Captain Jack’s and Cool Cat are going to be open on Mother’s Day! So pick up some Burgers, tacos, fish sandwiches, fish and chips and don’t forget the sides.

Maui Cookie Lady is offering a kama’aina Code “COOKIEBUILT” to Hawaii addresses, enter it when checking out to receive 15% off entire order. www.themauicookielady.com

Rockflower Beauty in including a free brow and lip wax with every facial gift certificate purchased. 808-280-6842. Rockflowerbeauty.com

Honu Seafood and Pizza has restaurant ‘bonds’ available, a great investment for mom! Buy for $75 now and redeem it for $100 of food, beverage and merchandise in the future. https://www.honumaui.com/

Mahina Medicina Apothecary is offering 15% off products for online Mother’s Day orders. @mahinamedicina; Mahinamedicina.ecwid.com

Take Home Maui has gift baskets, pre packaged or custom, filled with local jams, produce, pineapples, locally made goods, as well as macadamia nuts. They also offer produce baskets and boxes, boxed lunches, treats, fruit

trays, veggie trays, finger sandwiches, all made to order. They can even overnight ship to the mainland. TakeHomeMaui.com

Ali’i Kula Lavender farm has a discounted Malama Your Mama Gift Bundle that includes a free Lavender Lemonade Lip Balm, and brownie. https://www.aliikulalavender.com/

Touch of Stillness Therapeutic Massage is offering Mother’s Day Gift Certificates! Call 808.463.1771

Cafe Cafe is open on Mother’s Day with an awesome payaya fruit bowl and banana bread waffles with whipped cream and strawberries just for mom. cafecafemaui.com/

Fond has a Mother’s Day Family dinner special that is going to put a smile on Mom’s face. You get 6 peices of Fond fried chicken, garlic rice, portuguese sausage, roasted veggies, and vanilla cream cake all packed to share for $70. Call 808-856-0225 to order.

Photo by Thiago Cerqueira

Share this:

Comments

comments