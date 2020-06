Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center offers FREE Art Project Kits

The Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center has FREE art project kits available to families looking for some fun and creative activities for their keiki (ages 5+). Kits contain basic supplies and instructions to create an art project at home! Projects include “Kinetic Crab,” “Faux Stained Glass Fish” and “Clay Critter Huts/Fairy Houses.”

Kits can be picked up Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays from 9am-4pm, at their front desk and are limited to one per child while supplies last.

2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao; 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

Share this:

Comments

comments